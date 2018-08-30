PTI seeks explanation from Karachi MNAs over their criticism of leadership

August 30, 2018

The PTI has sought explanation from its MNAs − Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain and Aftab Jahangir − over their criticism of party leadership.

They were instructed to give their explanation before the PTI’s disciplinary committee within 7 days.

On August 28, Dr Liaquat said that Karachi wasn’t important to Imran Khan and the PTI.

Liaquat said that he had told Imran Khan that he needs to focus on Karachi’s party structure. “We have to strengthen the PTI’s structure on the UC level ahead of local bodies elections.”

Liaquat was elected as an MNA from NA-245.

Following Dr Liaquat, another PTI MNA Aftab Jahangir criticized the party leadership for ignoring him and not giving him importance.

However, he clarified that he was not part of any forward bloc within the party and only raised his voice to resolve the issues of Karachi.

Jahangir was elected as an MNA from NA-252.

 
 
 

