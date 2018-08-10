PTI nominates Asad Qaiser as National Assembly speaker, Chaudhry Sarwar as Punjab governor

The PTI has decided to nominate Asad Qaiser Khan as its candidate for the speaker of the National Assembly, party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the media outside Bani Gala on Friday.

Asad Qaiser Khan served as the speaker of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the previous PTI-led government.

According to him, the party has nominated Chaudhry Sarwar as its candidate for Punjab governor. He has previously served as the governor of the province during the PML-N’s tenure. He later left the PML-N to join the PTI.

The party is also nominating PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Ellahi as speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

“We are backing Jam Kamal of the Balochistan Awami Party in Balochistan,” he said. He said that the party is backing the Grand Democratic Alliance in Sindh in exchange for their support in Parliament. He also thanked the independent candidates, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, PML-Q and MQM leaders who decided to support the PTI.