‘Property dispute’ claims five lives in Karak

Five members of a family lost their lives apparently in a property-related dispute in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district, SAMAA TV reported Sunday.

Some armed men fired shots at a man and his three sons in Gadai Khel area of Karak, police said.

Shah Nazar and his sons were ambushed by the attackers on their way to home. All four of them died on the spot, a police official said.

A fifth victim of the attack was Shah Nazar’s wife, who died of a heart attack after hearing the shocking news.

Police said they are searching for the attackers, adding that an old property dispute could be a reason behind the murders.

The FIR of the case has been registered.