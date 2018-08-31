PM Imran Khan wants his critics to wait for three months before criticizing his government

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the critics of his PTI government should wait for at least three months before bashing his decisions.

The new prime minister has a daunting task ahead of him. He has presented a 100-day plan, promising to transform governance standards, strengthen the federation and revitalise the economy.

Imran Khan has also promised that during the first three months he will revolutionise social services and overhaul the agriculture sector.

“The first year will be difficult for Pakistan,” he told journalists on Friday.

The prime minister said government-military relations are going well. “General Bajwa is a supporter of democracy,” he said a day after he visited the army headquarters along with key members of his cabinet.

He is resolute in his bid to implement his vision of accountability. “There will be neither any NRO-like agreement in the future nor anyone will be spared from accountability,” he vowed.

PM Khan defended his decision to support controversial political figure Usman Buzdar as Punjab chief minister. “People [who are criticising] will themselves admit that Buzdar was a good choice.”

Replying to a question, he many countries, including the US, are keen to invest in Pakistan. He said his government would introduce various schemes pertaining to overseas Pakistanis. He also wants to improve relations with India.