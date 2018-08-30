Prime Minister Imran Khan visits GHQ

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the army headquarters in Rawalpindi Thursday morning.

The ministers of defence, foreign affairs, finance, information and interior are accompanying him, tweeted the army spokesperson.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived to visit GHQ. Received on arrival by COAS. PM being briefed on defence, internal security and other professional matters.

Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Information and Minister of State for Interior are accompanying the PM. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) August 30, 2018

This is Imran Khan’s first visit to the General Headquarters after assuming office.