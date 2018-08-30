Prime Minister Imran Khan visits GHQ

August 30, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the army headquarters in Rawalpindi Thursday morning.

The ministers of defence, foreign affairs, finance, information and interior are accompanying him, tweeted the army spokesperson.

This is Imran Khan’s first visit to the General Headquarters after assuming office.

 
 
 

