Political workers booked in terrorism case for using foul language against CJP

August 9, 2018
Noor ul Amin Danish

File Photo

Islamabad police have registered an FIR against the workers of political parties for using ‘foul language’ for Chief Justice Saqib Nisar during the protest of opposition parties outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan on July 8.

Imtiaz Raja and Kusar Gilani were nominated in the FIR registered in the Secretariat police station.

In a video circulating on social media, some political workers were seen shouting slogans against Justice Saqib Nisar during the protest against alleged rigging in July 25 elections.

Anti-terrorism clauses were also added in the FIR. Police has obtained the video of the protest and will identify other suspects who were chanting slogans against the top judge.

 
 
 

See Also

I will attend Imran’s oath-taking if the Indian govt allows it, says cricketer Navjot Sidhu

August 12, 2018 4:34 pm

Cricketer Junaid Khan has been blessed with a baby boy

August 12, 2018 2:41 pm

Imran wants Bilawal and Shehbaz at his oath-taking ceremony

August 12, 2018 2:30 pm

The MQM will back Haleem Adil Sheikh as opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly

August 12, 2018 9:24 am

Saeed Ghani calls PTI’s Imran Ismail the ‘leader of all liars’

August 12, 2018 8:45 am

Imran Khan nominates Imran Ismail as Sindh’s next governor

August 11, 2018 8:23 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.