Political workers booked in terrorism case for using foul language against CJP

Islamabad police have registered an FIR against the workers of political parties for using ‘foul language’ for Chief Justice Saqib Nisar during the protest of opposition parties outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan on July 8.

Imtiaz Raja and Kusar Gilani were nominated in the FIR registered in the Secretariat police station.

In a video circulating on social media, some political workers were seen shouting slogans against Justice Saqib Nisar during the protest against alleged rigging in July 25 elections.

Anti-terrorism clauses were also added in the FIR. Police has obtained the video of the protest and will identify other suspects who were chanting slogans against the top judge.