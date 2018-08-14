Police deny PTI’s Imran Ismail entry to Quaid’s mausoleum

August 14, 2018




Police denied PTI leader Imran Ismail entry to the Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum on Independence Day, upsetting the party leader.

The PTI’s nominee for Sindh governor had led a party delegation to the mausoleum on Tuesday but left after he was denied entry. “Sir, the time was 11:30am and I waited till 12:15pm,” he can be heard saying to a police officer in a video. “You should tell them [policemen] that they can continue working for the PPP.”

The officer says to Ismail in the video that there was some confusion, to which Ismail replies, “There was no confusion but we have nothing against you.”

The delegation comprised PTI leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Khurram Sher Zaman.
 
 
 

