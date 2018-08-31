PM urges Muslim world to raise blasphemous caricatures issue at UN

August 31, 2018




Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the Muslim world to raise the issue of blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) at the United Nations using the platform of the OIC.

“The [plan to hold] exhibition of blasphemous caricatures in the Netherlands is not the issue of a few Muslims or a couple of Muslim countries. This is the issue of every Muslim in the world,” he said in a video message.

“The Prophet (pbuh) lives in the hearts of more than a billion Muslims, and when someone commits blasphemy, it hurt the sentiments of all Muslims.”

Also read: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest over ‘safety concerns’

Khan called upon the Muslim world to take up the issue in the UN to stop such acts from recurring.

“The issue of the West is that they don't have the understanding of the issue. We have not convinced them. We can only persuade them when all Muslim countries together raise the issue at the United Nations through the OIC platform,” he said.

Imran Khan said: “Our Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in contact with ambassadors of many Muslim countries. We will lodge a strong protest and convince the West, where only a handful of elements deliberately commit this act to malign Islam.”

Imran Khan’s video message comes as hundreds of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters are marching on Islamabad, threatening to blockade the city unless the government cuts diplomatic ties with the Netherlands.

The TLP, a group led by firebrand cleric Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, secured over 2.2 million votes in the July 25 election.

Several thousands of its supporters had gathered in Lahore on August 29 and started the march from Data Darbar.
 
 
 

See Also

TLP heads to Islamabad for ‘dharna’ and this time it wants the Dutch Ambassador expelled

August 30, 2018 6:40 pm

PM Imran Khan briefed on security during first GHQ visit

August 30, 2018 6:30 pm

Saudi-led coalition denounces UN report on Yemen as inaccurate

August 30, 2018 1:39 pm

UN points to possible ‘war crimes’ in Yemen conflict

August 29, 2018 9:14 am

Abominable act of Dutch MP hurting sentiments of Muslims, Qureshi tells Dutch FM

August 28, 2018 7:45 pm

PM Imran Khan’s helicopter journeys to and from Bani Gala cost around Rs50 per km, says Fawad Chaudhry

August 28, 2018 10:45 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.