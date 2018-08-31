PM urges Muslim world to raise blasphemous caricatures issue at UN

“The [plan to hold] exhibition of blasphemous caricatures in the Netherlands is not the issue of a few Muslims or a couple of Muslim countries. This is the issue of every Muslim in the world,” he said in a video message.“The Prophet (pbuh) lives in the hearts of more than a billion Muslims, and when someone commits blasphemy, it hurt the sentiments of all Muslims.”Khan called upon the Muslim world to take up the issue in the UN to stop such acts from recurring.“The issue of the West is that they don't have the understanding of the issue. We have not convinced them. We can only persuade them when all Muslim countries together raise the issue at the United Nations through the OIC platform,” he said.Imran Khan said: “Our Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in contact with ambassadors of many Muslim countries. We will lodge a strong protest and convince the West, where only a handful of elements deliberately commit this act to malign Islam.”Imran Khan’s video message comes as hundreds of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters are marching on Islamabad, threatening to blockade the city unless the government cuts diplomatic ties with the Netherlands.The TLP, a group led by firebrand cleric Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, secured over 2.2 million votes in the July 25 election.Several thousands of its supporters had gathered in Lahore on August 29 and started the march from Data Darbar.