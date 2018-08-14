Patriotic fervour runs high as Pakistan turns 71

It was 71 years ago that Pakistan was born on August 14, 1947. It’s the country’s 71st birthday and the 72nd Independence Day.

Celebrations kicked off across the country as the clock struck midnight. An amazing display of fireworks was put up in different parts of the country while important buildings were lit up.

The central ceremony was held early Tuesday morning at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, where President Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest. The national flag was hoisted. Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk was also present along with other bureaucrats and diplomats. The president and caretaker prime minister waved the national flag, after which the former delivered a speech.

“This is the day when our hopes materialise,” said President Mamnoon. “On August 14, our resolve is further renewed. Pakistan has faced numerous challenges so far. Our country is a blessing for us.”

The day dawned with 31 gun salutes in the federal capital and 21 gun salutes in the provincial headquarters. Cadets of Pakistan Navy comprising the best sailors took charge of their duties as a change of guard ceremony was held at the Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum in Karachi and Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore. Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Waqar Muhammad was the chief guest at the ceremony at the Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum. On the other hand, prayers were held for the future of the country at various masjids across the country.

Meanwhile, the army initiated a mission to turn the country green through tree plantation. Army chief General Qamar Bajwa announced that 10 million trees will be planted during the monsoon season.

کر آغاز پاکستان۔۔ کر آغاز پاکستان

سرسبز رہے۔۔۔۔۔۔شاداب پاکستان 🇵🇰 سرسبز و شاداب پاکستان 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/xk313dXgxh — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) August 13, 2018

Unfortunately, one man died in Karachi when fireworks material exploded. Aerial firing injured at least 15 people, including a 50-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.