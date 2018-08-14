Patriotic fervour runs high as Pakistan turns 71

August 14, 2018

It was 71 years ago that Pakistan was born on August 14, 1947. It’s the country’s 71st birthday and the 72nd Independence Day.

Celebrations kicked off across the country as the clock struck midnight. An amazing display of fireworks was put up in different parts of the country while important buildings were lit up.

The central ceremony was held early Tuesday morning at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, where President Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest. The national flag was hoisted. Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk was also present along with other bureaucrats and diplomats. The president and caretaker prime minister waved the national flag, after which the former delivered a speech.

“This is the day when our hopes materialise,” said President Mamnoon. “On August 14, our resolve is further renewed. Pakistan has faced numerous challenges so far. Our country is a blessing for us.”

The day dawned with 31 gun salutes in the federal capital and 21 gun salutes in the provincial headquarters. Cadets of Pakistan Navy comprising the best sailors took charge of their duties as a change of guard ceremony was held at the Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum in Karachi and Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore. Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Waqar Muhammad was the chief guest at the ceremony at the Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum. On the other hand, prayers were held for the future of the country at various masjids across the country.

Meanwhile, the army initiated a mission to turn the country green through tree plantation. Army chief General Qamar Bajwa announced that 10 million trees will be planted during the monsoon season.

Unfortunately, one man died in Karachi when fireworks material exploded. Aerial firing injured at least 15 people, including a 50-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

 
 
 

See Also

A Sialkot hotel is giving away free ‘flag drinks’ on Independence Day

August 14, 2018 11:56 am

Nobel laureate Malala prays for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity

August 14, 2018 10:12 am

Iran is wishing Pakistan a Happy Independence Day

August 14, 2018 10:06 am

Pakistan celebrates 72nd Independence Day

August 14, 2018 12:24 am

Watch: Kangana Ranaut wishes Imran Khan all the best

August 13, 2018 10:18 pm

China assures financial backing to Imran Khan’s incoming government

August 13, 2018 9:43 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.