Pakistan shuts down Jalalabad consulate over Afghan governor’s interference in diplomatic affairs

August 31, 2018

An Afghan border police personnel stands guard at the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan after Islamabad closed the main border for an indefinite period of time. AFP

The Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan has announced that it has shut down its consulate in Jalalabad, citing ‘undue intervention’ from Nangarhar governor in diplomatic affairs.

In a statement, the intervention of Governor Hayatullah Hayat is termed a “violation of Vienna Convention of Consular Relations 1963”.

It has requested Afghanistan’s ministry of foreign affairs to bar Nangarhar governor from interfering in the affairs of its consulate general.

The Pakistani embassy has also urged Afghan authorities to provide security to the consulate.

“The Embassy wishes to inform that the Consulate General will remain closed until the security arrangements are complete to the satisfaction of the Embassy.”

 
 
 

