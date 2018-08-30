Pakistan reminds world of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

August 30, 2018

Pakistan reminded the world about the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination at the United Nations Security Council.

Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative at the United Nations (UN) Security Council, called for implementation of the council’s resolutions that provide for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in order to usher in peace in South Asia.

Lodhi regretted during a debate on ‘Mediation and Settlement of Disputes’ at the council that the resolutions remained unimplemented to date. According to her, the international community cannot succeed in its efforts to strengthen conflict prevention and promote dispute settlement if the Security Council’s own resolutions are held in abeyance. She said it puts at stake the Security Council’s credibility as well as the objective of durable peace in South Asia.

She urged the Security Council to make more frequent use of the secretary-general’s offices and other possibilities for mediation and conciliation.

 
 
 

