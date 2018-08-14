Pakistan celebrates 72nd Independence Day

August 14, 2018

Pakistan celebrates 72nd Independence day today.

The day will dawn with 31 gun salute in the federal capital and 21 gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Prayers will be offered for security and progress of Pakistan and wellbeing of the people. National flag will be hoisted at all important public and private buildings.

The main feature of the celebrations would be a national flag hoisting ceremony at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

President Mamnoon Hussain and caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk would be the chief guest of the event.

They will unfurl the national flag as the participants would sing the national anthem.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters across Pakistan.

Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazars and markets have been profusely illuminated.

National flags, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners are also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.

A change of guard ceremony will be held at the Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore and at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

 
 
 

