One killed, 15 injured as blast targets FC in Chaman

The blast hit a convoy of the FC at Chaman’s main Mall Road.At least 16 people were injured in the explosion. Four soldiers of the FC were also among them.Police said it was a remote-controlled bomb that targeted the law enforcement agency, adding that the bomb was fitted in a motorbike.The explosion was so powerful that it destroyed several vehicles and smashed windowpanes of nearby shops and buildings.The injured were taken to civil hospital where a man died during treatment. Critically injured persons were moved to Quetta.Chaman is the headquarters of Qilla Abdullah district bordering Afghanistan.On July 20, four people were injured when a blast targeted a van of security forces on the Mall Road.