One killed, 15 injured as blast targets FC in Chaman

An explosion targeting security forces in Balochistan’s Chaman border town killed a man and injured at least 15 others, including FC soldiers on Sunday.
The blast hit a convoy of the FC at Chaman’s main Mall Road.
At least 16 people were injured in the explosion. Four soldiers of the FC were also among them.
Police said it was a remote-controlled bomb that targeted the law enforcement agency, adding that the bomb was fitted in a motorbike.
The explosion was so powerful that it destroyed several vehicles and smashed windowpanes of nearby shops and buildings.
The injured were taken to civil hospital where a man died during treatment. Critically injured persons were moved to Quetta.
Chaman is the headquarters of Qilla Abdullah district bordering Afghanistan.
On July 20, four people were injured when a blast targeted a van of security forces on the Mall Road.