One killed, 15 injured as blast targets FC in Chaman

August 12, 2018




An explosion targeting security forces in Balochistan’s Chaman border town killed a man and injured at least 15 others, including FC soldiers on Sunday.

The blast hit a convoy of the FC at Chaman’s main Mall Road.

At least 16 people were injured in the explosion. Four soldiers of the FC were also among them.

Police said it was a remote-controlled bomb that targeted the law enforcement agency, adding that the bomb was fitted in a motorbike.

The explosion was so powerful that it destroyed several vehicles and smashed windowpanes of nearby shops and buildings.

The injured were taken to civil hospital where a man died during treatment. Critically injured persons were moved to Quetta.

Chaman is the headquarters of Qilla Abdullah district bordering Afghanistan.

On July 20, four people were injured when a blast targeted a van of security forces on the Mall Road.
 
 
 

See Also

Three, including two FC personnel, die in traffic accident in Dera Ismail Khan

August 12, 2018 10:27 am

Six, including FC personnel, Chinese nationals, injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Dalbandin

August 11, 2018 11:55 am

Eight districts of Balochistan in the dark after 220KV transmission line trips

August 9, 2018 5:41 pm

Girls’ school torched in Balochistan

August 7, 2018 11:32 pm

Imran Khan has accepted Akhtar Mengal’s six-point agenda, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

August 7, 2018 1:10 pm

Did PTI and BAP also sign a ‘Murree Accord’ for power sharing in Balochistan?

August 4, 2018 9:31 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.