Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai tweeted a picture with her family, praying for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

جشن آزادی مبارک پاکستان 🇵🇰💚

دعا کرتی ہوں کہ ہمارا ملک پرامن، خوشحال اور آباد رہے۔ pic.twitter.com/nlMlbeTV0I — Malala (@Malala) August 14, 2018

Malala was shot in Swat in 2012 for being a vocal supporter of education for girls. She now lives in the UK and is an advocate for girls’ education and global peace.

Pakistan is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day on Tuesday.