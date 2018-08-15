New Punjab MPAs take oath

August 15, 2018

Elected MPAs of the Punjab Assembly took oath during the assembly’s inaugural session in Lahore on Wednesday.

Voting will now take place for the speaker. The Punjab Assembly will elect its deputy speaker on August 16. The new chief minister will then be elected through secret balloting.

The PML-N, which has the highest number of seats in the Punjab Assembly, has nominated Hamza Shahbaz Sharif for the slot of Punjab chief minister. The PTI has yet to name its candidate for the position.

The PML-N has 127 seats in the assembly while the PTI is a close second with 122 seats.

 
 
 

