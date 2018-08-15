Nawaz Sharif says he is only allowed to meet Maryam once a week

August 15, 2018

Photo: AFP 

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that even though they are incarcerated at the same jail, he is only able to meet his daughter Maryam once a week on visiting day.

Nawaz was presented before an accountability court in Islamabad in the Al-Azizia and Flagship references on Wednesday. He said that he is not even allowed to meet other prisoners.

He said that his health is better than before. The three-time premier said he says his prayers in his room.

The case hearing was adjourned till August 20. Investigation officer Mehboob Alam’s statement will be recorded during the next hearing.

Nawaz and his daughter were sentenced to jail for 10 and seven years respectively in the Avenfield reference.

 
 
 

