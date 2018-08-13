Nawaz Sharif arrives at the accountability court

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived on Monday at the accountability court hearing two corruption references against him.

The former prime minister is currently at Adiala Jail, serving his sentence in the Avenfield case. On Monday, he was brought to the court in an armoured vehicle.

On August 7, the Islamabad High Court had transferred the two references to Accountability Court II on Nawaz’s plea. Judge Arshad Malik will hear the Al-Azizia and Flagship references. The prosecution’s star witness, Wajid Zia, who was also the head of the joint investigation team that looked into the Panama Papers case, will also be presented before the court.