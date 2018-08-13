Navjot Sidhu is coming to Pakistan to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has been granted a Pakistani visa to attend the swearing-in ceremony of prime minister in-waiting Imran Khan on August 18 in Islamabad.

Sidhu called PTI Senator Faisal Javed and confirmed that he has been issued the visa, according to SAMAA TV.

The PTI had invited Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Sidhu to the oath-taking ceremony, but so far only Sidhu has confirmed his attendance.

Gavaskar said he would not be able to attend the event due to his professional commitments, while Dev is waiting for the Indian government’s permission.