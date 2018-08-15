Mushtaq Ghani is the new speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Mushtaq Ghani has been elected the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

MPAs voted for the speaker and deputy speaker on Wednesday. The PTI has 76 members in the assembly and Ghani was elected with 81 votes.

He was administered the oath by the former speaker.

The PTI nominated Ghani as its candidate for the speaker and Mehmood Jan as deputy speaker. The opposition has fielded ANP’s Laiq Khan for the position of speaker and PML-N’s Jamshed Mohmand as its candidate for the deputy speaker.

Voting is currently underway to elect the deputy speaker.