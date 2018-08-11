Murad Ali Shah is likely to become the Sindh chief minister again

August 11, 2018
Sanjay Kumar

File Photo

The PPP has named Murad Ali Shah as its nominee for slot of Sindh chief minister.

The party won 76 seats in the July 25 elections and is in a comfortable position to form its government in Sindh for the third consecutive time.

Murad was elected as an MPA from Sehwan’s PS-34.  This will be his second time as CM, as he was appointed to the post after his predecessor Syed Qaim Ali Shah resigned in July 2016. Murad’s father Abdullah Shah served as the province’s CM from 1993 to 1996.

Agha Siraj Durrani was nominated for the post of the Sindh Assembly speaker, while Rehana Leghari was named for deputy speaker’s slot, announced the PPP leader Nasir Hussain Shah.

Nasir said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had made it clear that the decision will be taken on merit in Sindh.

“The people of Sindh have rejected the GDA,” he said, criticising PPP’s rival party led by Pir Pagara. However, he said that his party will hold talks with the MQM for a possible alliance with the Karachi-based party.

 
 
 

See Also

The MQM will back Haleem Adil Sheikh as opposition leader in Sindh Assembly

August 12, 2018 9:24 am

Saeed Ghani calls PTI’s Imran Ismail ‘leader of all liars’

August 12, 2018 8:45 am

Imran Khan nominates Imran Ismail as Sindh’s next governor

August 11, 2018 8:23 pm

The FIA found four more accounts used for money laundering in Sindh

August 11, 2018 12:37 pm

Sindh High Court upholds Faisal Vawda’s victory in Karachi’s NA-249

August 11, 2018 11:36 am

If we were in Fazlur Rehman’s place, we would be labeled RAW agents: Farooq Sattar

August 11, 2018 11:27 am

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.