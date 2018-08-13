Ayaz Sadiq administers oath to new National Assembly members

The outgoing speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, administered the oath to lawmakers elected on July 25. By 10am, the newly elected MNAs arrived at Parliament for the oath-taking ceremony at the inaugural session of the 15th National Assembly Monday (today).
This is the second time in the country’s 71-year history that a democratically elected government successfully transferred power to another democratically elected government.
President Mamnoon Hussain approved the National Assembly’s first session for August 13 on the request of caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk.
The ceremony began with a recitation of the Holy Quran. Sadiq presided over the session. He first read out the procedure for the nomination of speaker and deputy speaker. Then, he read out the oath, with the MNAs-elect repeating the words after him. This was followed by the signing of the Roll of Members.
Voting for the prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker will take place on August 16.
Sunday was the last day for independent candidates to decide which party they will support. Similarly, candidates who were elected on more than one seat also had to decide which seat they will retain by Sunday.
The PTI is leading in the National Assembly with 158 seats. Of these, 125 are general seats, 28 women’s seats and five minority seats. On the other hand, the PML-N has a total 82 seats. The PPP has 52 seats and the MMA has 15.
Lawmakers elected to the Sindh Assembly have also taken their oath, administered by outgoing speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. Three MPAs awaiting notifications of their victories have yet to take oath.
Another was not sworn in as he let go of his provincial seat to retain his National Assembly seat.
Opposition MPAs in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly took oath with black bands tied around their arms. The oath was administered by Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota.
