NAB summons Mian Mansha in a $95m money laundering case

NAB’s Lahore office has ordered billionaire businessman Mian Muhammad Mansha to appear before it on August 17 in a $95 million money laundering case.

Pakistan Workers Party Chairperson Farooq Salaria has filed a petition against him. The bureau has already recorded Salaria’s statement.

Mansha will be interrogated in the case. He is accused of transferring $95 million to Britain.

In 2010, Forbes placed him on its list of world billionaires. Mansha is the head of the Nishat Group and MCB. He is one of the richest people in Pakistan.