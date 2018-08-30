Meetings with Nawaz Sharif can happen only after court hearing

Meetings with jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will only be allowed on Thursday after he returns to Adiala Jail from his court appearance.

The schedule for meetings with Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar has been changed for Thursday. The three are currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail since they were convicted in the Avenfield corruption case.

Nawaz Sharif is facing two more corruption references in the accountability court – Al-Azizia and Flagship Investments. Hearings take place at accountability court-II in Islamabad.

According to jail officials, Nawaz Sharif’s meetings with his followers and friends scheduled for Thursday are conditional upon his return from the court hearing. Until then, only close family members will be allowed to meet Maryam Nawaz. In case Nawaz Sharif gets late in returning to Adiala Jail, the meetings scheduled for today will be cancelled, said jail officials.