A man was shot dead near the Nazimabad Underpass in Karachi on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Asghar, was driving a grey car with the license plate AAC-803, when an unidentified motorcyclist opened fire. His brother is a police officer.

The female passenger left the scene in a rickshaw.

The police say they don’t know what the motives were behind the incident nor have they identified the attacker.

Three bullet casings were found at the scene.