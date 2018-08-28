KP university official suspended after he pulls gun on student

August 28, 2018




An assistant admin officer of the University of Agriculture Peshawar, who had pulled out a gun on a student, was suspended by the university on Tuesday.

According to the university spokesperson, a committee had been formed to investigate the matter.

Earlier on Monday, a video went viral on social media showing assistant admin officer Abid Anwar hitting a student who sought admission in the university.

The video shows Abid, along with another man, hitting and dragging a young man out of the university’s auditorium. It can clearly be seen in the video that Abid is holding a gun in his hand. The young man was later identified as Usman.

According to SAMAA TV correspondent Fayaz Ahmed, Usman had protested the admin officers favoring some potential student by taking them inside the auditorium out of turn, while others were waiting in the queue. Inside the auditorium, Usman had a heated argument with the official who then started hitting him.
 
 
 

