Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa forms committee after another woman was found dead in Chitral

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa health department formed a committee after another young woman was found dead inside her home in Chitral on Monday.

The committee has been tasked to “see the main factors involved and psychotherapy of other[s] with tendency of suicidal attempt”. The committee comprises Dr Azmatullah as its chairperson and the Chitral district health officer as well as two deputy directors of the psych-social programme of Peshawar as its members.

Also read: The damnation of Chitral’s demon river

Chitral has been infamous for its rising number of suicides among young people, especially women. In this year alone, 45 cases were reported. As another unmarried woman of 23 years hanged herself from a ceiling fan in Bonn Faizabad late Monday night, the authorities formed a committee to investigate the death. Police also registered a case.

According to independent observers, this was the 20th suicide involving young people in the past three months in Chitral alone. In the first week of August, five students who had secured low marks in their intermediate exams committed suicide.