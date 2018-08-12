Karachi goes dark as electricity breakdown hits most of the city

Most of Karachi went dark late Saturday night as a major power breakdown hit the city.

Nazimabad, Tariq Road, PECHS, Gurumandir, Jamshed Road, Lines Area, Lyari, Clifton, Soldier Bazaar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Bahadurabad, Korangi and Gulshan-e-Zahoor were among the affected areas. As a result, K-Electric’s customer care centre received numerous calls for complaints.

Khayam Siddiqui, the spokesperson of Karachi’s power supply company K-Electric, said that they were working to restore power to the city.