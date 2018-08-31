It will be a sight to see when Imran is PM and Fazlur Rehman is the president, says Achakzai

PkMAP leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai has said that it will be a sight to if JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman becomes the president while Imran Khan is prime minister.

He was talking to the media after meeting Rehman in Quetta.

Acahzai said he wants to see Imran Khan and Rehman standing on the same stage receiving the guard of honour.

After the opposition failed to agree on a single name for the presidential candidate, the PML-N along with PkMAP, MMA and others nominated the JUI-F chief as their candidate while the second largest opposition party in the Parliament, the PPP, nominated Aitzaz Ahsan for the slot. If the opposition stays divided, the ruling PTI will easily get their candidate Dr Arif Alvi elected as the president.

Thanking the PkMAP leader his support, Rehman said that he hopes that PPP would withdraw its candidate for the unity of the opposition.

We want to stabilise the democratic institutions in the country, said Rehman, adding that we have not yet achieved the real goals of independence yet.