Is PTI going to sit on opposition benches in Balochistan?

The reports of fissures between coalition partners in the newly formed government in Balochistan — PTI and BAP — gained credence when the PTI’s provincial chief, Yar Muhammad Rind, skipped the cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, PTI Balochistan spokesperson Babar Yousufzai said that the party was neither consulted nor taken into confidence regarding the formation of the provincial cabinet. “This is the reason Rind did not attend the ceremony,” he said. “We were not even informed about the inclusion of PTI MPA Naseebullah Marri in the cabinet.”

Responding to a question regarding reports that PTI is considering sitting on the opposition benches in the Balochistan Assembly, he said that a decision has yet to be taken about that. “Right now, our focus is on the presidential election.”

He rejected reports that Marri has been issued a show-cause notice for taking oath as a minister. Yousufzai said that these are just rumours.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the PTI Balochistan chief to give him names for the post of governor in the province. “Hopefully, we will reach a consensus on a name for Balochistan governor in a couple of days,” he added.