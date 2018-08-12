Imran wants Bilawal and Shehbaz at his oath-taking ceremony

August 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PTI chief Imran Khan has decided that he wants PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at his oath-taking ceremony.

According to party leader Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI has always wanted to include other parliamentary parties and has invited them to be present at the oath-taking ceremony as well.

The party’s nominee for the speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, also met Imran at his Bani Gala residence. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Qaiser said there are differences between party members.

He said the people have placed their trust in the PTI and the party will try to not let its internal issues affect their government.

 
 
 

