Imran Khan will choose the Punjab CM nominee and we will support him, says Yasmin Rashid

We will know in the next 24 hours who Imran Khan will choose as the Punjab CM nominee and we will support his decision, said PTI leader Yasmin Rashid.

“The entire party will support his decision,” she told the media outside Parliament on Wednesday. “The power to decide lies with Khan sahib. Whatever he has decided so far has been good. You see, [our nominees for] the speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly are from smaller provinces. He gave respect to the smaller provinces.”

According to her, the PTI will establish a southern Punjab just like Lahore and central Punjab. She said that the PTI-led government will implement ‘change’ across Pakistan just like it did it Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “You may say the change was not visible but work done for the common man is never visible – mega-projects are,” she said.

“In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, we witnessed change and then the province elected the same people for the first time in history. This shows people are happy.”

It’s a good omen that there is a good opposition, she said. “A good opposition keeps the government on track,” she said.