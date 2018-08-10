Imran Khan to take oath as PM on August 18, says the PTI

PTI chief Imran Khan will take oath as prime minister on August 18, said the party’s senator, Faisal Javed, on Friday.

Javed, who is the additional secretary of the PTI, said that all the preparations have been made for Imran’s oath-taking. Imran is the PTI’s prime ministerial candidate.

Having bagged the highest number of seats in the National Assembly and convinced a considerable number of independent candidates to support it, the PTI is hopeful of installing its prime minister.

The party also announced that it has decided to nominate Asad Qaiser Khan as its candidate for the speaker of the National Assembly, party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the media outside Bani Gala on Friday.