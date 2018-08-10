Imran Khan to live in ministers’ enclave after becoming PM

Prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan will reside in the ministers’ enclave after taking oath as Pakistan’s premier, said PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday.

“The oath-taking ceremony will take place at President’s House and the total number of guests won’t be more than a few hundred,” said Chaudhry, talking to the media with Senator Faisal Javed.

“Had we been the hosts of the swearing-in ceremony, we would have invited the millions of PTI workers and supporters,” he added.

Chaudhry said that Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria presented a bat signed by his country’s cricket team and its captain to Imran.

Senator Javed said that Imran is inviting the superstars of the 1992 cricket World Cup and they will attend his oath-taking ceremony.

“Imran Khan has sent invitations to his old friends Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu for his oath-taking ceremony,” he said, adding that Gavasakar may not be able to attend the ceremony because he is working as a commentator in South Africa.