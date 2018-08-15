Imran Ali Shah tortured me, claims step-mother

Dr Rehana Shah, second wife of Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, told SAMAA TV that she tied the knot with Imran’s father in 1989 but his first wife and their children did not accept the marriage.She alleged that Imran had taken over all properties after the death of Dr Muhammad Ali Shah and had threatened to harm Rehana.Dr Rehana said that her son's life was in danger. “Imran had threatened me and my son and we feel unsafe now that he has became an MPA.”She appealed to PTI chairman Imran Khan to provide her family justice.Dr Rehana also accused MQM-P leaders Rehan Hashmi of helping Imran Ali Shah and said Hashmi had made false divorce papers to deprive her of legal claim over Dr Muhammad Ali Shah’s properties.She said that she had asked MQM-P leaders Waseem Akhtar and Dr Farooq Sattar to help her and they assured their support but nothing came of it.