If we were in Fazlur Rehman’s place, we would be labeled RAW agents: Farooq Sattar

August 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

If we had made the statements about Independence Day instead of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, we would have been labeled RAW agents, said MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday.

Fazl had said that they will not be celebrating Independence Day on August 14 and will instead celebrate the struggle for freedom. “Fazl is lucky because he hasn’t been labeled a RAW agent,” he said.

Sattar has said that the PTI should accept that the MQM’s seats were given to them. “This was a ‘sleeping’ election,” he said, referring to claims of rigging and the RTS system going offline at a crucial time.

“The PTI shouldn’t try to compete against us,” he urged.

 
 
 

