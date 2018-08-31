Govt cuts oil prices, petrol goes down to Rs2.41

The federal government has reduced the prices of petroleum products by 5.6% percent for September.

The per litre price of petrol has been brought down by Rs2.41 from Rs95.24 to Rs92.83.

The per litre price of high speed diesel has been reduced by Rs6.37 from Rs112.94 to Rs106.57.

The per litre price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs0.46 from Rs83.96 to Rs83.50.

The per litre price of light diesel was raised slightly by Rs0.59 to Rs75.96 from Rs75.37.

The new prices will be applicable from 12am tonight (Friday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the reduction on the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, according to officials.