Government removes National Bank president

Saeed Ahmed was involved in money laundering of billions of rupees and is facing cases in court, Fawad said.Dr Suleman, who is working as the NACTA coordinator, is to be appointed the new Director General of IB, the cabinet decided.The Information Minister said that the NAB would also be reformed to make it more effective.“FATA merger was part of our 100-day program and the prime minister has issued instructions to speed up the merger,” Chaudhry said.A committee comprising Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Khushro Bakhtiar has been constituted to look after the matters relating to the formation of South Punjab province.In an attempt to create more jobs, the government has formed a task force to build 5 million new houses, Chaudhry added.Malik Amin Aslam, the advisor to the prime minister on environment affairs, said that the government will plant 10 billion trees to tackle the effects of climate change.