GDA offers ‘unconditional’ support to PTI

The Grand Democratic Alliance has assured unconditional support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the formation of government in the centre.GDA chief Pir Pagara, who is also the head of Pakistan Muslim League Functional, announced it after meeting a PTI delegation.“We are fully supporting PTI and we had assured this even before the elections,” Pir Pagara told reporters at his Karachi residence.He said the GDA, an anti-PPP alliance of political parties in Sindh, would continue to support PTI without setting any condition.“To set any condition on this stage will be an immoral act,” Pir Pagara said.The delegation was led by Jehangir Khan Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.Reports said the two sides discussed the formation of government in the centre and the role of opposition in the Sindh Assembly.GDA leaders Fehmida Mirza, Syed Ghaus Ali Shah, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza and others were also present in the meeting.