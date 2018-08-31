Four Khattak family members are MNAs, two others are contesting by-election

At least four members of PTI leader Pervez Khattak’s family are members of National Assembly and two others are district and Tehsil Nazims.

Two more family members of the family are going to contest by-election on KP provincial seats that were left by the PTI leader after becoming an MNA.

Khattak contested the July 25 election on three seats − 2 provincial and 1 National. He won all three seats NA-25, PK-61 and PK-64 but decided to keep the National Assembly one.

Khattak’s son-in-law Imran Khattak won the election from Nowshera’s NA-26, while his sister-in-law Nafeesa Khattak and niece Sajida Begum were made MNAs on reserved seats.

Khattak’s brother Liaquat has submitted his nomination papers for PK-64 by-election and his son Ibrahim Khattak will contest election from PK-61.