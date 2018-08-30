Former PM Abbasi submits papers to contest by-elections in Lahore’s NA-124

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi submitted on Thursday his nomination papers to contest the by-election from NA-124 Lahore.

The NA-124 seat fell vacant after PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz opted to retain his provincial assembly seat.

During the general elections, Abbasi contested two seats — NA-53 in Islamabad and his home constituency NA-57 Murree — and lost both of them to the PTI. In NA-53, PTI Chairperson and now Prime Minister Imran Khan defeated him while he lost his home seat to PTI candidate Sadaqat Abbasi.

Talking to the media, the former PM said that everyone know how the elections were conducted. Since the PTI is in the government, they should now deliver, he said.

Taking a jibe at Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s claim that the cost of Prime Minister Imran Khan using helicopter to commute between PM House and Bani Gali is cheaper than travelling by road, Abbasi said that in ‘Naya Pakistan’ the helicopter travel costs Rs55 per kilometre while in reality it costs around Rs20,000 per minute.