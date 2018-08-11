Six, including FC personnel, Chinese nationals, injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Dalbandin

August 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Two Frontier Constabulary personnel, three Chinese nationals and a driver were injured in a suicide blast near their bus in Balochistan’s Dalbandin on Saturday, according to the Levies.

The suicide blast occurred near a bus transporting people working on the Saindak copper and gold project in Dalbandin.

The vehicle was travelling from Saindak to the Dalbandin Airport when the blast occurred in Sorgil, around five kilometres from Saindak.

The people injured in the blast were taken to an FC camp for first aid. After the incident, FC troops and Levies cordoned off the area.

The FC personnel have been identified as Lance Naik Sabir and Akhtar, while the Chinese nationals have been identified as Liang Ling, Yiu Yiu Riyiu yu and Hawks Xiao.

 
 
 

See Also

Eight districts of Balochistan in the dark after 220KV transmission line trips

August 9, 2018 5:41 pm

Girls’ school torched in Balochistan

August 7, 2018 11:32 pm

Imran Khan has accepted Akhtar Mengal’s six-point agenda, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

August 7, 2018 1:10 pm

Did PTI and BAP also sign a ‘Murree Accord’ for power sharing in Balochistan?

August 4, 2018 9:31 pm

China says it will provide electricity to Gwadar for Rs5m a day

August 3, 2018 5:13 pm

We are in talks with Iran to resume power supply in Makran division: Balochistan CM

August 2, 2018 3:29 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.