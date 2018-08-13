Five bigwigs we won’t be seeing in Parliament this time

August 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Lawmakers elected on July 25 took oath in the National Assembly on Monday. However, there are at least five bigwigs that we will not be seeing in Parliament in the next five years. We were so used to their presence in the Lower House but this term there is no room for them in the legislature.

  1. Saad Rafique

The PML-N suffered a major setback these elections when its stalwart, Khawaja Saad Rafique, lost his Lahore seat to PTI chief Imran Khan.

  1. Dr Farooq Sattar

Dr Farooq Sattar is one of the most important and well-known names in the MQM when it comes to parliamentary politics. This time, however, he is not going to be seen in Parliament as he lost the election on both seats he contested from. He lost to the PTI’s Arif Alvi in NA-247 and to Aamir Liaquat on the NA-245 seat, which covers Dr Sattar’s home constituency of PIB Colony.

  1. Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been a well-known figure in right wing politics. This time, however, Ali Amin Gandapur of the PTI defeated the JUI-F chief, who contested as the president of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) on Dera Ismail Khan’s NA-38 seat. The MMA is an alliance of right wing religious parties across Pakistan.

  1. Mehmood Khan Achakzai

The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief, known for his vocal stance against the FATA reforms and a staunch ally of jailed former PM Nawaz Sharif, lost the election in NA-263 (Killa Abdullah) and NA-265 (Quetta).

  1. Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan

The estranged PML-N leader contested the elections as an independent candidate this year. He has been a member of every National Assembly since 1985. However, he lost both NA seats – NA-59 and NA-60 – in the July 25 polls to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

 
 
 

