Firing in Battagram jirga kills five people

August 14, 2018

An exchange of fire ensued late Monday night during a jirga in Battagram, Charsadda, as a verbal fight escalated, killing five people, said police.

A jirga member and his son were among the deceased. Three other people have been injured. The bodies were handed over to relatives after medico-legal formalities while the injured have been taken to a Peshawar hospital, said police.

The jirga was held in Ishara within the limits of the Battagram Shabqadar police. Police have registered a case against two suspects identified as Fasihullah and Manzoor. Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.

Last Sunday, a similar incident took place when six people, including two women, were killed in firing between two armed groups in Rajar area of Charsadda. Earlier this year, four people died and another was injured when two groups fired at each other during a burial at a cemetery in the city. In January, five people, including two policemen, were killed during a jirga in Sardaryab area near Charsadda as a jirga was resolving a family dispute between two groups. Rivals exchanged harsh words and opened fire on each other.

 
 
 

