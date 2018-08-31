Finance ministry to decide on petroleum prices today

August 31, 2018

A petrol station employee puts up new prices for fuel at a filling station in Karachi on September 1, 2013. Photo: AFP

The finance ministry will decide on OGRA’s recommendations regarding petroleum pricing on Friday.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent a summary, suggesting a decrease of Rs2 on a litre of petrol and Rs6 on a litre of diesel.

Other than petrol and diesel, OGRA had recommended slashing the price of kerosene by Rs0.30 per litre. The authority also suggested increasing the price of light diesel by Rs0.70 per litre.

The finance ministry will decide on the pricing after the prime minister approves the summary.

 
 
 

See Also

Government likely to slash petroleum prices

August 30, 2018 11:35 pm

Good news for govt employees and pensioners: you’ll be paid early this month

August 4, 2018 10:34 am

Welcome back from vacations: Going to school will cost more now as fares shoot up

August 1, 2018 7:46 pm

Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in August: caretaker govt

August 1, 2018 10:19 am

Ogra proposes hike in petroleum prices

July 30, 2018 11:48 pm

Don’t try to make money off rising petrol prices, SC tells government

July 8, 2018 12:27 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.