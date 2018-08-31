Finance ministry to decide on petroleum prices today

The finance ministry will decide on OGRA’s recommendations regarding petroleum pricing on Friday.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent a summary, suggesting a decrease of Rs2 on a litre of petrol and Rs6 on a litre of diesel.

Other than petrol and diesel, OGRA had recommended slashing the price of kerosene by Rs0.30 per litre. The authority also suggested increasing the price of light diesel by Rs0.70 per litre.

The finance ministry will decide on the pricing after the prime minister approves the summary.