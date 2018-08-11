FIA to submit progress report in Asghar Khan case on August 15

The Supreme Court has asked the FIA to submit a progress report in the Asghar Khan case. The hearing will be held on August 15.

The respondents, including former premier Nawaz Sharif, have been issued notices as have the FIA director general and attorney general.

The chief justice has formed a bench to hear the case.

On June 9, Nawaz and JI head Sirajul Haq submitted their written replied in the case. Rejecting the allegations that his party received Rs3.5 million from the ISI in 1990, Nawaz said he did not receive any money from the agency to run the election campaign.

What the case is about

Air Marshal (retd) Asghar Khan had in June 1996 written a letter to then CJ Sajjad Ali Shah alleging that the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI), a political alliance comprising nine parties including the PML, National Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, received money from the ISI before the 1990 elections.

The fund was allegedly provided by Younus Habib, the then chief executive officer of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), which was a government-run bank at the time.

Khan claimed Nawaz had allegedly received Rs3.5 million, Mir Afzal Khan Rs10 million, Lt Gen Rafaqat Rs5.6 million (for distributing money among journalists), Abida Hussain Rs1 million, the JI Rs5 million and senior journalist Altaf Hussain Qureshi Rs500,000.