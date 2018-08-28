FIA requests SC to form JIT to investigate Sindh money laundering case

The FIA has requested the Supreme Court to form a JIT to investigate the Sindh money laundering case.

The medical report of primary accused Abdul Ghani Majeed was presented before the court on Wednesday.

The FIA team submitted its investigation report to the court, requesting it to form a JIT to further probe the money laundering scandal.

The SC has instructed the officials to continue his medical treatment. The FIA officials told the Chief Justice that former president Asif Zardari has secured a protective bail and Hussain Lawahi is in FIA’s judicial custody.

During the hearing, Bahria Town’s lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan requested an adjournment as he was busy with presidential elections.

However, the Chief Justice rejected his request and said that the case will be heard on a day-to-day basis from September 5 onward.