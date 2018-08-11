FATF team to visit Pakistan on August 13

August 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Money dealers counts Pakistani rupees (R) and US dollars at a currency exchange in Islamabad on March 12, 2014. PHOTO: AFP

A delegation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will visit Pakistan on Monday, August 13.

The purpose of the visit is to review implementation of the action plan issued to Islamabad by the watchdog earlier this year.

According to the interior ministry, the National Counter Terrorism Authority and other law enforcement agencies will brief the FATF delegation on their progress.

Earlier in June, the FATF placed Pakistan on its grey list after a meeting in Paris.

Pakistan remained on the FATF’s grey list between 2012 and 2015. On June 27, the anti-terror financing body decided to place Pakistan on the list once again despite diplomatic efforts.

Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhter went to Paris in June to present Pakistan’s case before the FATF during a meeting. She apprised the body of the measures that Pakistan had taken to curb money laundering and terror financing. However, the FATF said the measures were not enough.

 
 
 

