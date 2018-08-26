Dr Jogezai gives up his nomination as Balochistan governor

Dr Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai relinquished his nomination as the Balochistan governor.

A video clip surfaced on social media, in which Dr Jogezai thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for placing their trust in him. According to him, he has excused himself from the governorship to protect Imran Khan’s honour.

“There are no cases against me,” he said. “If NAB wants to take action against me, they may do so. I have decided to relinquish the position to save Imran Khan’s honour.”

He said that those involved in character assassination should have been careful.