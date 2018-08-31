DPO Pakpattan wasn’t transferred on anyone’s instruction, IG Punjab tells SC

August 31, 2018

IG Punjab Kaleem Imam has told the Supreme Court that DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal was not transferred on anyone’s instruction.

Rizwan Gondal went to meet the Punjab CM without seeking permission and misquoted the facts, the IG said.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked the IG Punjab why he had transfered Rizwan Gondal late in the night.

The transfer was unlawful if it was done on the instructions of the Chief Minister or any of his sub-ordinates, the CJP said, hearing a suo moto case about DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal’s transfer.

On August 30, the CJP took suo motu notice of DPO Pakpattan’s transfer and summoned the DPO and Punjab police IG on August 31.

Gondal, however, contradicted IG Punjab’s statement and said CM Usman Buzdar told the IG that he does not want this DPO.

According to reports, the DPO was transferred after an altercation with Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of PM Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Police officials under Gondal’s command said personnel tried to stop Maneka at a checkpoint on August 23 but he did not comply. However, they chased his vehicle and managed to intercept him.

An exchange of harsh words ensued. Social media uproar followed as it was widely believed that Gondal was transferred due to his refusal to apoligise to Bushra Bibi’s former husband.

Punjab’s police chief and information minister denied these claims.

 
 
 

