Dozens of luxury buses in Multan cater to only a handful of passengers

The reason for this is that commuters do not have the smartcards needed to use the luxury buses and the authorities are not interested in properly utilising this facility, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Khizar Abbas.Due to poor planning and negligence, the bus service is causing a loss of millions to the national exchequer.The project, the Metro Feeder Bus Service, was inaugurated in October 2017 by former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.